Jessie Mei Li Reveals How Fans Discovered About Her Role In Netflix's 'Shadow And Bone'

Actress Jessie Mei Li will soon be seen in the fantasy show Shadow And Bone on Netflix. Recently in an interview over Zoom, Jessie Mei Li opened up her quick acceleration to fame. She also revealed that fans had found out she’d gotten the part long before than was intended. Read more about Jessie Mei Li in Shadow And Bone.

Jessie Mei Li says that 'fans are detective'

As per the Guardian, Jessie Mei Li in an interview over Zoom talked about her newfound fame and said that the fans are the best detectives. She further jokingly added that they discovered everything and also before the official announcement. According to Li, the fans had found out she would be part of the show Shadow And Bone on Netflix. She explained her fans found out about her role. She said that she was cast in the show in May 2019 and at the time she had Twitter and followed the makers of the show Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer.

Suddenly she started getting all these messages on her social media account where people asked her questions like, ‘Do you play Alina? We’ve seen you follow this person, and your daddy follows this person, what’s going on?'. She further explained that even though the show has created stan accounts and the casting had been confirmed, no official statement had been released by the makers.

About 'Shadow And Bone' on Netflix

Shadow and Bone is an upcoming fantasy series developed by Eric Heisserer for Netflix. The series is based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels. The plot of the show follows a war-torn world where a lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov played by Li has just discovered an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. But as she struggles to sharpen her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that everything in this lavish world is filled with deception. The cast of Shadow And Bone includes actors like Jessica Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Archie Renaux, and Kit Young in lead roles with Danielle Galligan and Daisy Head in recurring roles. Shadow And Bone release date is 23rd April 2021.

