Ji Soo To Be Enlisted In The Military Amid Sexual Harassment And Bullying Allegations

River Where The Moon Rises actor Kim Ji Soo has confirmed that he will soon be enlisting himself in the military, according to Koreaboo. The news comes amidst accusations of the actor's bullying and sexual harassment scandal. He will be working as a social worker in October 2021.

Kim Ji Soo's military enlistment will include four weeks of basic training after which he will be taking up the duties of a social worker. According to Koreaboo, Ji Soo went through surgery in 2016 to fix his acute osteomyelitis. This prohibits him from working in the military and taking up physical military tasks. Reportedly, his military service warrant arrived in December 2020, just before Ji Soo's scandal related to school violence surfaced.

We don’t care anymore about him — GOT7 ENC∞RE (@maimarie_852g7) March 5, 2021

enlist in jail — ًempok jely ia cuz exam (@C0ZYVES) March 5, 2021

Naaa no way the military is too good for him...send him to jail juseyo — ɛىcaʀ⁷💜🐧 (@TaeGyul0ve) March 5, 2021

why is it whenever there's an issue ongoing about them, they would suddenly announce their enlistment sched???

enlistment = escape

lol — meow (@katwinaanne) March 5, 2021

I knew it does he really think everything will be fine when he comes back??? — EXO⁹ (@Sheepxing_9) March 5, 2021

Fans reacted with their distaste towards the news. They believed that Ji Soo military enlistment is a way for him to escape. Many fans called for the actor to be jailed instead. Fans pointed that out the actor's enlistment in the military wouldn't change his past actions.

All the details about Ji Soo's scandal

On March 2, 2021, Kim Ji Soo's classmate from 2006-2008 came out in public about being bullied by the actor. He said that Kim Ji Soo took advantage of his bigger build and bothered smaller kids. He also revealed that in "his second year of middle school in 2007" Ji Soo was a delinquent and part of all sorts of bad deeds. The person said that he was a victim of all kinds of school violence. He was treated as "an outcast, violence, blackmailing, insults, and abusive language…"

Following that news, another classmate came out Kim Ji Soo being a 'womaniser'. He also revealed that Kim Ji Soo had intercourse with a middle school girl. The actor's agency Keyeast Entertainment called for an investigation over the matter, as reported by Soompi.

Kim Ji Soo took to his social media handle to apologise for his past actions. He penned a handwritten note to the victims. He wrote, "There is no excuse for my past misconduct." Citing his past actions, Ji Soo said that he knew that his actions were unforgivable. Following Ji Soo's scandal, the show River Where The Moon Rises replaced the actor with Mr Queen's Na In Woo.

