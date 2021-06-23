Jim Sarbh And Ishwak Singh To Play Lead Roles In SonyLIV's 'Rocket Boys'

SonyLIV is all set to present the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, two Indian nuclear physicists, in a brand new series titled Rocket Boys. Now, the makers of the new series have introduced the two actors who will be playing the lead roles. Neerja actor Jim Sarbh and Paatal Lok star Ishwak Singh.

SonyLIV's Rocket Boys will follow the lives of the two physicists and how they made history with some of the greatest scientific discoveries. The series will be helmed by Abhay Pannu and will be produced under the banners Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment. The show will be produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The plot will dive deep into both Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai's personalities and how they achieved their greatest accomplishments.

Meet the Rocket Boys cast

Jim Sarbh will be portraying the role of Homi J Bhabha, who was known as the "Father of the Indian nuclear programme". "In these strange times the relevance of science, scientific research, and innovative, possibly life-saving technology become startlingly clear. Rocket Boys is about Vikram Sarabhai and Homi Bhabha, icons in Indian scientific history. I hope their story continues to inspire generations of scientists, researchers, and innovators", Sarbh said in a media statement while describing the series.

"It is delightful for an artist to portray a character that is so iconic and deeply rooted in the country's history. At the same time, it is a huge responsibility", Ishwak Singh mentioned. Singh is all set to play the role of Vikram Sarabhai in the Rocket Boys series. He added that he hoped he did justice to the role of Sarabhai, who played a prominent role in the development of nuclear power in India and initiated space research. "It has been a wholesome experience to work on this show", he said.

The Paatal Lok star will also be featuring in Nikhil Advani's The Apartment. The web series will be a continuation of Amazon Prime Video's anthology film Unpaused. The web series will feature Ishwak in the main role.

