Jimmie Allen Returns To 'American Idol'; Performs On 'Shallow' Alongside A Contestant

Jimmie Allen has established himself as one of the most popular American country singers. He had famously participated in the popular singing reality show American Idol quite early in his career, before eventually becoming a successful artist. He has recently made a comeback to the show as a guest while performing with one of the contestants of the show. Jimmie even ended up giving a few words of advice for her, after a large number of audiences witnessed the hit singer perform on the show once again.

Jimmie Allen’s return to American Idol

It is a well-known fact among his fans that Jimmie had auditioned for American Idol in the 10th season, but could not get far in the eliminating rounds. While his own run in the show was not successful, he eventually made it big as a country singer. He recently returned to American Idol and performed the song Shallow, which was sung by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in the film A Star Is Born. Jimmie sang the song besides Sophia, who is one of the contestants of the current season.

After her performance, Sophia received some criticism from the judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Perry said that her voice could not quite keep up with that of Jimmie’s. Bryan added to the criticism by saying that she has to "build on that character and own the stage". In the end, Jimmie decided to share a few words of wisdom with Sophia. He described “mental toughness” to be “super important” for any person who is aspiring to be a singer. He also explained about trying to overcome the insecurities that are caused by the performances of other powerful singers.

Jimmie Allen has a list of popular singles to his name. Some of them include Best Shot and Make Me Want To, which were released in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He has also collaborated with other artists on multiple occasions. He has been subsequently nominated for various awards such as the Academy of Country Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards and continues to gain popularity.

Promo image courtesy: Jimmie Allen Instagram