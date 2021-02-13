Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About Trump's Trial, Says Senators Might Turn "if Three Ghosts Visit"

Jimmy Kimmel expresses his hopes for an impeachment in his latest talk show episode. The late-night host spoke about Donald Trump’s impeachment in his lengthy monologue. He also added how some senators might turn if three ghosts visit them in the middle of the night. Find out more details about this story below.

Jimmy Kimmel hopes for Trump’s impeachment in new episode

Donald Trump’s impeachment trial made headlines this weekend. During the trial, Trump’s lawyer defended the former President for three hours. Whereas, the Democratic lawyers presented several evidences of the assault on the Capitol that took place on January 6, 2021. This impeachment trial became the main topic of discussion on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

On the latest episode of the late-night talk show, Kimmel based major part of his monologue on Trump’s impeachment trial. He started his monologue by putting up pictures of all the Republic senates and went on to eliminate several of them based on their chances of being re-elected or being a strong Trump supporter. He then joked about how Democrats could present a video of Donald Trump saying, “I Donald Trump hereby incite this insurrection of violence” and Republicans will still demand for a proof. Kimmel also added how a few Republicans might stand up against Trump if “three ghosts will visit them in the middle of the night tonight”, a reference to the famous A Christmas Carol.

At the beginning of his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel also cracked another joke where he compared the impeachment trail to The Empire Strikes Back. He further added that everybody knows how it ends but people are still watching it. Kimmel concluded his monologue by stating that Trump’s argument in the trial is basically him saying, “Yes, maybe I did should fire in a crowded theatre” but these people chose to trample each other on their own.

In his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel also showcased a montage of news channel’s coverage of the impeachment trial. He added how America would be a really great place to live if fellow Americans cared about the impeachment ad much as they did about Britney Spears. After the montage clip, Kimmel asked if stupidity can be used as a defence. He continued and said, “You can plead insanity, why not?” Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue here.

