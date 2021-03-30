Jisoo's 'Snowdrop' Faces Cancellation Demands Days After 'Joseon Exorcist' Goes Off Air

Jisoo’s Snowdrop, which also stars Jung Hae-in, has been one of the most anticipated television shows and has been in the works for quite some time. However, days after the show Joseon Exorcist was cancelled by SBS, the calls to cancel Snowdrop have also been growing louder on social media. A number of people have taken objection to one of the aspects of the plot of this series, which has led to the strengthening of the petition to cancel the show. Following is the reason behind this demand, along with some of the reactions from fans.

Demands to cancel Jisoo’s Snowdrop grow stronger

The news of Blackpink’s Jisoo starring alongside Junga Hei-in in Snowdrop had created a lot of excitement among fans. However, just a few months before it goes on air, the demands for the cancellation of this show have been growing stronger. The reason behind this demand lies in the part of the plot that has been revealed to the audience. It is about a man (Jung Hae-in) who gets saved by a young nursing student (Jisoo) and the two end up falling in love. However, it is revealed that the man is a trained spy from “motherland”.

The core reason behind the demand for cancellation is that it is not specified what is the “motherland” that the show is referring to, according to meaww.com. This show is based on a critical time in the history of South Korea in the year 1987 when the protests for democratic rights for the people had been going on among the students, who were harassed by the NIS (National Intelligence services). The said demand for the cancellation of Snowdrop is thus related to the concerns about the possible distortion of history by the show’s plot.

i saw a lot of ifans cursing knetz cuz of thisðŸ˜¬ this is their history not yours, ur not affected but they are, they have the right to criticize cuz it's about them, their history. — ã‚ªãƒªãƒ¼ãƒ– (@PakeMoxxx) March 27, 2021

This is a highly sensitive topic for many Koreans and affects many people today greatly, which triggered the opposition towards this drama. Koreans see it as them ROMANTICISING this tragedy, which is NOT okay. — airi ðŸŽash loml #KPS (@yunhugs_) March 29, 2021

First of all, This is not a hate petition for JISOO.. Koreans love Jisoo. They are NOT mad at her, they are mad at the drama and script-writers. This is because Snowdrop is distorting a disgusting event in Korean history. — airi ðŸŽash loml #KPS (@yunhugs_) March 29, 2021

The problem is, Thousands of ppl who were framed by the military dictatorship and later revealed as innocent are still alive. And ppl whose family members were electrocuted by the false charge are still out there watching the TV show to forget their sorrow. — Alleque (@Alleque2) March 27, 2021

This has come just a few days after the Joseon Exorcist controversy. The show was cancelled after having aired only two episodes. According to South China Morning Post, the show was cancelled after a number of people pointed out the distortion of historical elements in the show. Issues were also raised regarding the use of Chinese props in the show, which is not an accurate portrayal of Korean culture.