Jitendra Kumar's BTS Pics From 'Panchayat' Sets Are Totally Unmissable; Check Out

Jitendra Kumar has delivered several hits both on the silver screen as well as on the digital platform. His latest TVF web series Panchayat is doing wonders on digital platforms since it was released on April 3, 2020. Check out some of the BTS pictures from the sets that Jitendra Kumar shared with his fans via Instagram, here below.

Jitendra Kumar's BTS pics from Panchayat

Jitendra Kumar has yet again emerged as the talk of the town since he came up with his brand new show, Panchayat. The 8-episode TVF web series is proving to be a success among audiences. Other than Jitendra Kumar, the show also features Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, etc and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. He shared a number of BTS pics from the sets of the show to keep his fans informed and hooked at the same time. Check out these pictures below,

Jitendra Kumar's photos from the sets of Panchayat are appreciated by the fans. The first most image is of the clapboard from the shooting the first shot of the show. In the second image, Jitendra has been clicked on a tractor with other members of the crew. In the third photo, we can see the director, writer and DOP of the show waiting eagerly for their tea as mentioned in the caption.

Both the above pictures clearly state that Jitendra shared a very close bond with each and every member of the Panchayat crew. In the first image, he can be seen clicking a selfie with the sound artist and DOP amidst shots. In the second picture, Jitendra Kumar can be seen conversing with yet another important member of the crew who was apparently involved with the continuity of every scene and shot. He has put a unique and unusual caption for each of his posts.

