Jo Byung Kyu Denies Alleged Bullying Accusations, Says 'I Am Going To Chase The Accuser'

The Uncanny Counter fame Jo Byung Kyu came under heavy media scrutiny post a netizen accused the actor of bullying in school on an online forum. The 25-year-old actor’s management agency HB Entertainment immediately addressed the issue and denied all the allegation thrown at Jo Byung Kyu’s way. Now, the actor himself has broken his silence on the matter. Taking to Instagram, the Sky Castle star shared a lengthy message addressing the bullying controversy in the Korean language.

Jo Byung Kyu’s message

As translated by AllKpop, the actor’s statement reads, “I did not want to respond to anonymous malicious posts anymore, but I couldn't stand this time. How can I prove that I am not the culprit? How am I supposed to remember everything that happened 11 to 16 years ago? Yes, it is true that I am not a saint who never hurt anyone and was a friend to everyone. I was once bullied just because I was skinny and small. Am I the victim from now on?”.

Further on, Byung Kyu added that a school is a place where one learns to shape their identity. Although he admitted that he wasn’t the best student, he assured that his conduct was within ‘legal and ethical boundaries’. Talking about the trials and errors, he stated,

I believe a school is a place to learn how to become a good and well-functioning adult in society before you form your identity. I admit there were trials and errors while I growing up. But within legal and ethical boundaries. I won't deny that. Why do I have to apologize for something I have not done in my childhood before I even wanted to become an actor? If this is something I have to be sorry about, I'll apologize.

He added, “I'm sorry. I never friended everyone in my school or class. I was friends with a few and they were good people. I believe my narrow network and my apathy towards the people outside of my clique were the issues. My career of 10 years is already ruined. I can't calculate how much damage that the accusatory post has accrued. Mental damage? I couldn't stare straight whenever I went outside and I couldn't sleep for the past few weeks. I am pleading to pathos but the anonymous post is telling the truth?”

In his post, Jo Byung Kyu also mentioned how the accuser has decided to stay anonymous which has made it nearly impossible for the actor to reach him. The actor also opened up about the legal accounts of the matter and claimed that he cannot see his agency suffer anymore. Hence, The Uncanny Counter fame star has now taken it upon himself to protect his dignity by chasing down the accuser.

My lawyer and agency never pressured you for money and if that came across as a threat, how am I supposed to reach out to you, who is residing overseas and hiding the identity? You reached out to my lawyer through your acquaintance, asking for forgiveness. Why do you send your apology through your acquaintance and ask the legal opinion? I don't understand. And don't you dare to blame others for your negligence at your work. He is well aware of how bringing up this issue as a gossip would damage me tremendously. Accomplice. I think you'd know better why you'd think there is one. Thank you for levelling the playing field. I don't want to make my agency and my people suffer anymore. I wanted to keep my dignity but I am a person too. I am going to chase down the accuser and malicious commenter to the end, to protect myself.

About the bullying controversy

It was back in the month of February when an online post related to the actor took the internet by storm. The anonymous netizens claimed that he was bullied by the star when they studied together in New Zealand. The user specified that there wasn’t any direct violence used, but alleged that the actor resorted to verbal violence instigating bullying. The users narrated the actor’s ‘obscene’ account which included misconduct with teachers and consuming drugs. The netizen shared that his only aim is to seek an apology from the actor for his misdemeanours.