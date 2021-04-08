Jodie Turner-Smith Steps Out Of Netflix's Prequel To 'The Witcher'

British actor Jodie Turner-Smith shall not be working on Netflix’s prequel series, The Witcher. The actor has stepped out of the production due to dates and schedule problems, as reported by the media portal Variety. Jodie was earlier roped in to portray one of the lead roles in the series and her character was a warrior called Eile.

Jodie Turner-Smith exits 'The Witcher Blood: Origin' cast

Reports in the above-mentioned media portal suggest that there were changes made in the production schedule for The Witcher Blood: Origin limited series. Reportedly, this led to Jodie Turner-Smith stepping out of the project and her character will now be recast. It has been reported by the media portal that Laurence O’Fuarain was roped in the show to portray the character of Fjall and is included in The Witcher Blood: Origin's cast.

The upcoming limited series will be set in an eleven world, about 1,200 years before the time that The Witcher was set in. Moreover, the upcoming series is supposed to tell the origin story of the first Witcher and what events led to the conjunction of the spheres. It shall also explore how the world of monsters, men and elves become one and merged.

Character of Eile

The character of Eile, which Jodie was supposed to play, has been described as an elite warrior. She is blessed with the voice of a goddess but decides to leave her clan. Eile is the Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. However, a grand reckoning on the continent compels her to come back to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Jodie Turner-Smith's shows include Jett, Nightflyers and The Last Ship.

'The Witcher' details

The Witcher is a story about Geralt of Rivia, who is a mutated monster hunter. The show sees him struggling to find his place in a world in which people prove to be more wicked than beasts. The show is available to stream on OTT giant, Netflix. The cast of the show includes Henry Cavill in the lead role along with Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey in pivotal roles. The show has only one season out yet and it released in December 2019. The show has received a rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb by its users. It has also got 67 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Blood Origin' release date has not been confirmed yet.

Image credits: Jodie Turner-Smith IG