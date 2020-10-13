Joe Exotic Reacts To 'Tiger King' Doc Antle's Charges; Tells Everyone To Take A Stand

The Netflix docuseries Tiger King became popular as soon as it hit the floors. The American crime documentary is based on the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. The show managed to spark controversies like did Carole Baskin kill her husband or not? However, it also raised several questions regarding the treatment of the captured tigers. Doc Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, recently made headlines after he was indicted on wildlife trafficking charges. Here’s how Joe Exotic reacted to Doc Antle’s charges.

Joe Exotic reacts to Tiger King’s Doc Antle’s charges

As soon as the news broke out, the internet was taken by storm as many people reacted to it. Joe Exotic who is held behind bars at the FMC Fort Worth Federal Prison instantly reacted to Doc Antle’s charges. Joe Exotic is quite active on social media where he keeps posting about his wrongful conviction.

Also Read: Exotic Animal Collector Featured On 'Tiger King' Is Arrested

Joe Exotic took to Twitter to react to the news of Doc Antle’s wildlife trafficking charges. In his tweet, Joe requested everyone to take a stand. He further stated that if they get away with this, then people’s animals, pets and the way of life will be taken away. He concluded by saying that he continues to pray for his pardon to be signed so that he can sit down with a committee and show the evidence. Take a look at the tweet below.

I am asking you to stand up against this because if they get away with this, peoples‘ farm animals, pets, and the way of life as we know it will be taken away. I continue to pray that my pardon is signed so I can sit down with a committee and show the evidence... https://t.co/MGq82PJ0rU — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) October 9, 2020

According to Gossip Cop, Joe Exotic used the news as a springboard to make his case for being granted a pardon. According to PETA US’ director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement, Joe Exotic accused Doc Antle of committing some heinous crimes in the past. According to the report, Joe stated that Doc Antle put the babies in a gas chamber and cremated their bodies in an onsite crematorium. As reported, Doc Antle is currently facing charges of two felony counts related to wildlife trafficking and 13 misdemeanours related to animal cruelty and conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act.

Also Read: 'Joe Exotic: Tigers Lies And Cover Up' ID Channel Cast: See All Details Here

About Tiger King

Tiger King is a crime documentary that focuses on the lives of big cat conservationists such as Carole Baskin who is the owner of Big Cat Rescue and collectors such as Joe Exotic. After watching the series fans are left with one question and that is did Carole Baskin kill her husband? The show released on Netflix and was directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin.

Image Credits: Joe Exotic Instagram

Also Read: Where Is Carole Baskin Now? Know What Happened To Joe Exotic's Rival After 'Tiger King'

Also Read: Carole Baskin Is Gearing Up For A Brand New Show; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.