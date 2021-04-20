Joe Exotic Series With Kate McKinnon Gets John Cameron Mitchell In The Titular Role

Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, received immense fame with the release of an eight-part documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness on Netflix. Since then there has been a number of projects in development about him. It includes a limited series order at NBCUniversal Television. Now, the show has got its lead actor.

'Joe Exotic' series starring Kate McKinnon adds John Cameron Mitchell in the title role

Variety has confirmed that the Joe Exotic limited series in which Kate McKinnon will play Carole Baskin has got its actor to play the titular character. The makers have tapped in John Cameron Mitchell to portray the infamous 'Tiger King' himself. The Hedwig and the Angry Inch co-creator will be seen as Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel, the larger-than-life zoo owner in Oklahoma who loses himself in his hatred for Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon). As announced previously, the show will air across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Deadline revealed that the limited series centers on Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel (Mitchell) is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.

John Cameron Mitchell expressed his excitement about joining the Joe Exotic's series. He said that he is thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero. The actor mentioned that he and Joe are the same age and like him, he grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas so Mitchell feels like he knows a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world.

Executive vice president of casting and talent development for series producer UCP, Steven O’Neill also opened up about Mitchell being added to the series. He said it is clear that an over-the-top character like Joe needed someone very special. They are "so excited" to have John Cameron Mitchell, an "adored icon" of the LGBTQ community, take on this compelling role. O'Neill noted that his casting speaks to their ongoing vision of universal storytelling, and they can’t wait for the audiences to experience the show.

Joe Exotic, currently the working title of the show, is based on the Wondery Podcast of the same name hosted and reported by Robert Moor. Etan Frankel serves as writer and executive producer under his overall deal with UCP. Kate McKinnon executive produces in addition to starring along with Wondery’s Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, and Aaron Hart.

Promo Image Source: A still from Tiger King and johncameronmitchell on Instagram