Joey King Reveals 'The Kissing Booth 3' Will Be Released In Summer 2021

Joey King recently shared an Instagram post announcing her win at People's Choice Awards as Comedy Movie Star. In the same post, the actor also revealed the release date of The Kissing Booth 3. The third installment of the romantic comedy film is slated to release by summer 2021 on OTT platform Netflix. Take a look at Joey King's Instagram post.

Joey King reveals The Kissing Booth 3 release date

On November 16, Monday, Joey King took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her holding the People's Choice Awards for the category of Comedy Movie Star. Sharing three pictures from the event, the actor stunned in a red dress. The flared dress featured no sleeves. Below the flared red blouse, Joey King sported a straight sequinned skirt. For makeup, she kept it simple with nude lip colour and hazel eyes. Joey King left hair open with slit wavy hairdo.

In the caption, Joey King shared that she won People's Choice Comedy Movie Star. She also told her fans that The Kissing Booth won Choice Comedy Movie. The star thanked everyone who voted for her and said, "My lil’ heart is absolutely overflowing with joy". Towards the end of her caption, Joey King said, "KISSING BOOTH 3 SUMMER 2021 BABY!!!!". Take a look at Joey King's entire caption below.

Joey King's Instagram caption

HOLY CANNOLI!!!!! I was too excited last night to post but I CANT BELIEVE that I won Peoples Choice Comedy Movie Star and that @thekissingboothnetflix won Choice Comedy Movie!! Thank you so much to everyone who voted. My lil’ heart is absolutely overflowing with joy. I’m eating cereal next to my award right now (jk I’m lying they have to send me my award in the mail still so I’m eating cereal with Angel and making her sit up straight like an award) ðŸ¤ª I love you all so much. I really can’t stop smiling. KISSING BOOTH 3 SUMMER 2021 BABY!!!!

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Joey King bombarded the comment section with congratulatory comments and praises for the actor. One of the users wrote, "Congrats you deserve to eat every cannoli under the sun!!!". A fan comment read as "YASSSSS U DESERVE IT MY QUEEN ðŸ‘‘ðŸ‘¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

