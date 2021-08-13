Joey King Talks About How She Ensured The Right Send-off For 'The Kissing Booth 3'

Joey King, who has recently been garnering much love and appreciation for her latest release, The Kissing Booth 3, opened up about how she was involved in the heaviest areas as an executive producer of the film and revealed how ‘exciting’ it was for her. As the actor had been a part of the franchise from the time she was 17, she talked about her experience and stated how lucky she felt.

Joey King feels excited about giving the right send-off for The Kissing Booth 3

According to the reports by Variety, Joey King, actor and one of the executive producers of the recently released The Kissing Booth 3, opened up about her involvement in the project in one of the heaviest areas. She stated, “Finding the right way to do the send-off and figuring out what was best for the final edit was probably the heaviest area that I was involved in. That was very exciting for me, because I just want to make sure that for me, for all the filmmakers and for all the fans, that our send-off was just right. I really hope they feel that way.”.

As in the final instalment, Joey King’s character, Elle arrives at a conclusion after having an intense conversation with Lee and Noah’s mother, Molly. She realizes that in order to make those she loves happy, she completely lost herself in the process. She then decides to follow her passion and applies to USC’s video game design program for the spring semester. Speaking about her character and the decision she made, Joey King said, “I think it’s so nice that Elle gets to be her own person and make those decisions that are best for her, which is really hard to do.”.

As the movie ends in an unpredictable way, Joey explains, “It’s so up for interpretation. But, I mean, the last frame of the two of them, I know what I can guess based on that. And I hope that the fans have a really good time guessing.”.

She even reminisced how she was 17 when she joined the franchise and had now become the target audience as she loved it as much as the fans did. She even stated how she always had ideas and thoughts through which she could collaborate even more with the director, Vince Marcello and continued, “Being able to have a say — not only on set but in the edit of the movie afterwards and what the final product gets to be — was just a joy for me.”.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.