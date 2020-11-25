John Barrowman To Make An Appearance In 'Doctor Who' Holiday Special

Doctor Who Holiday Special is right around the corner and various developments about the same have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the recent additions to the extended star cast of the Holiday Special, it was revealed that John Barrowman will be making a return in the 'Whoniverse'. An official announcement was also made on the BBC website which confirmed that the actor will be picking up the mantle yet again. Check out an excerpt from the official announcement below -

John Barrowman returns to Doctor Who cast

One of the most iconic characters in the Whoniverse is returning for the upcoming Festive Special as John Barrowman MBE puts on his famous coat once more and reprises his role as Captain Jack Harkness. The cheeky Captain left viewers reeling in the series 12 episode, Fugitive of the Judoon, when he made a brief surprise appearance with a stark warning for Yaz, Ryan and Graham to pass on to the Doctor before disappearing. In the upcoming special titled, Revolution of the Daleks, Captain Jack will be on hand to help 'the fam' as they discover a disturbing plan forming involving one of the Doctor's most feared and dangerous enemies, The Dalkes. With the Thirteenth Doctor locked away in a space prison, will Captain Jack be able to help sace Planet Earth?

The holiday special episode has been titled Revolution of Daleks and a 15-second clip for the same has also been launched by the official Twitter account of Doctor Who. The character of Captain Jack Harkness was initially introduced in season 1 of the Doctor Who revival who later went on to frontline his own spin-off series. The character then made a brief appearance in the season 12 episode 5 where he was giving a warning about the 'lone cyberman'.

Doctor Who's executive producer Chris Chibnall had also expressed that there is no bigger treat than bringing back John Barrowman to the Doctor Who franchise. The Torchwood spinoff featuring John had run from 2006 to 2011, becoming yet another longest-running Doctor Who spin-off series. However, what role the character will play in the holiday special is still under the wraps.

