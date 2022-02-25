Last Updated:

'Don't advertise your show': John Cena Faces Backlash For 'Peacemaker' Reference In His Russia-Ukraine Post

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several actors have taken to social media to extend their love and prayers to those impacted by the Russia-Ukraine war

Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, several actors and popular celebrities have taken to social media to extend their love and prayers to those impacted by the ongoing war. John Cena was one of the actors who headed to Twitter and wished for peace to prevail as he used a pun in reference to his latest show Peacemaker. However, several netizens commented on his tweet and accused him of using the situation to promote his action flick.

John Cena tweet on Russia-Ukraine war

John Cena took to his Twitter account on February 24 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and penned down a tweet using '#Peacemaker', which did not sit well with netizens. In his post, he mentioned that he wishes to 'summon the powers' of his on-screen character, cause now would be a great time to do so. His tweet read, "If I could somehow summon the powers of a real-life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so."

John Cena faces backlash on Russia-Ukraine war tweet

The actor's tweet made him receive immense backlash as netizens accused him of trying to promote his show during such a time of crisis. Several individuals believed the tweet was 'insensitive' as the actor used the hashtag of the film and called him out on trying to promote his show. Some fans also mentioned that although they 'understand the sentiment' behind the tweet, they did not think it was appropriate. Some netizens also emphasised that the ongoing grave situation was not the best 'time for comedy', while others asked him to donate to Ukraine instead of promoting his show.

More about John Cena in Peacemaker

The recently released American TV series created a lot of buzz online after its release. The first season was helmed by veteran director James Gunn and aired in January 2022. The success of the show prompted its makers to renew it for another season and fans were over the moon after the announcement. The renewal was announced by the director and Cena, as they shared a short video with their fans online. Gunn penned down a caption thanking fans and viewers for the love they showered on the show also thanked HBO Max executives.

A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

