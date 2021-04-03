John Cena's CPR Lesson From 'The Substitute' Inspires 8-yr-old To Save His Sister's Life

An 8-year old boy recently saved his sister's life after learning how to perform the CPR process from the Nickelodeon show, The Substitute starring John Cena in October 2019. He taught young students how to perform CPR in one of the episodes of the show. Read on to know more about the story:

8-year old boy saves his sister's life with CPR he learnt from John Cena

Jaxson Dempsey from Pennsylvania was in a car with his 20 months old sister Lyla. The two were going to get Jaxson a haircut which was long due with their father. Suddenly, his sister choked on a chicken nugget from McDonald's according to the E! News reports. He immediately asked his father to stop the car and recollected the episode with John Cena on The Substitute. The condition of his sister scared him as he thought she was going to die. So he started patting his sister's back. It took him 30 seconds to get the chicken nugget out of his sister's throat.

The second-grader used the CPR trick which he learnt from the Prank show. The Substitute is a hidden camera prank show where several celebrities visit the show going undercover. They teach classroom and act as teachers. John Cena had taught the basics of CPR on a dummy named Chuck. John had disguised as a teacher with a long white beard and long hair. Everyone at Nickelodeon show, The Substitute was proud of the young boy. His father Matt Dempsey said that the face of his daughter had turned all bright purple and red. He mentioned that Jaxson started CPR before his father could even take any action. He also shared that the boy has been a very good big brother but he never expected him to take such a step.

More about The Substitute

John Cena on The Substitute is among several other celebrities who made an appearance. Celebrities like Jace Norman, Lilly Singh, Shaun White, Zedd and Lele Pons pranked several students on the show. Every school they visit is offered a $25,000 donation. The show is hosted by Juanpa Zurita.

