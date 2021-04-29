Johnny Galecki's Birthday: How Well Do You Know TBBT's Leonard Hofstadter?

Quick links:
Source: The Big Bang Theory Instagram
The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter, celebrates his 45th birthday today, April 30, 2021. The actor played the iconic character for twelve whole years. His journey from tolerating Sheldon Cooper to pursuing Penny is ingrained in people's minds. His goofy and patient character has not only won fans' hearts but has also been very relatable to many. But do fans really know all about Leonard Hofstadter? Find out in this The Big Bang Theory quiz.
A. George and Mary Hofstadter
B. Robert and Debbie Hofstadter
C. Alfred and Beverly Hofstadter
D. Mike and Sandra Hofstadter
A. Twenty-four years old
B. Twenty-two years old
C. Seventeen years old
D. Twenty years old
A. Guitar
B. Bass
C. Violin
D. Cello
A. 5
B. 4
C. 2
D. 3
A. Sheldon Cooper
B. Raj Koothrapalli
C. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz
D. Mary Cooper
A. Hulk
B. Flash
C. Aquaman
D. Spiderman
A. Do Lima Beans Grow Worse to Rock N' Roll?
B. Do Lima Beans Grow Worse to Heavy Metal?
C. Do Lima Beans React Better to Stevie Wonder songs?
D. Do Lima Beans React Better to Classical Music?
A. Collecting Allergy Medication
B. Singing Soft Kitty to Sheldon
C. Watching Penny sleep
D. Collecting Superhero comics
A. An Archaeologist
B. A Paleontologist
C. An Anthropologist
D. An Experimental Physicist
A. None
B. 3
C. 2
D. 1
1. C
2. A
3. D
4. B
5. C
6. A
7. D
8. A
9. C
10. C
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.