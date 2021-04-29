Last Updated:

Johnny Galecki's Birthday: How Well Do You Know TBBT's Leonard Hofstadter?

On Johnny Galecki's birthday, take this The Big Bang Theory quiz and find out how well you know Galecki's character, Leonard Hofstadter.

The Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki, who played Leonard Hofstadter, celebrates his 45th birthday today, April 30, 2021. The actor played the iconic character for twelve whole years. His journey from tolerating Sheldon Cooper to pursuing Penny is ingrained in people's minds. His goofy and patient character has not only won fans' hearts but has also been very relatable to many. But do fans really know all about Leonard Hofstadter? Find out in this The Big Bang Theory quiz.

The Big Bang Theory Quiz: Leonard Hofstadter

1. What are the names of Leonard Hofstadter's parents?

A. George and Mary Hofstadter

B.  Robert and Debbie Hofstadter

C.  Alfred and Beverly Hofstadter 

D.  Mike and Sandra Hofstadter

2. How old was Leonard Hofstadter when he received his doctorate?

A. Twenty-four years old

B. Twenty-two years old

C. Seventeen years old

D. Twenty years old

3. What musical instrument does Leonard Hofstadter play?

A. Guitar

B. Bass

C. Violin

D. Cello

4. How many times does Leonard propose to Penny?

A. 5

B. 4

C. 2

D. 3

5. Who officiates Leonard and Penny's second wedding ceremony?

A. Sheldon Cooper

B. Raj Koothrapalli

C. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz

D. Mary Cooper

6. Which superhero did Leonard Hofstadter dress up as at age five?

A. Hulk

B. Flash

C. Aquaman

D. Spiderman

7. What was Leonard's first-ever science project that won him a blue ribbon?

A. Do Lima Beans Grow Worse to Rock N' Roll?

B. Do Lima Beans Grow Worse to Heavy Metal?

C. Do Lima Beans React Better to Stevie Wonder songs?

D. Do Lima Beans React Better to Classical Music?

8. What is Leonard Hofstadter's hobby?

A. Collecting Allergy Medication

B. Singing Soft Kitty to Sheldon

C. Watching Penny sleep

D. Collecting Superhero comics

9. What is Leonard's father's occupation?

A. An Archaeologist

B. A Paleontologist

C. An Anthropologist

D. An Experimental Physicist

10. How many siblings does Leonard have?

A. None

B. 3

C. 2

D. 1

Answers for TBBT's Leonard Hofstadter Quiz:

1. C

2. A

3. D

4. B

5. C

6. A

7. D

8. A

9. C

10. C

 

 

