JoJo Reveals The Real Reason She Decided To Participate In 'The Masked Singer'

The Masked Singer has wrapped up its fifth season and fans have enjoyed the show. The winner of the show Nick Lachey won tremendous praise for the amazing performances. However, it was runner up Jojo who sparked the audience's interest when she revealed her true self after unmasking her Black Swan mask. Fans of the show had suspected that the Black Swan on the show may most likely be Jojo, and thus are pleased to know it was their favourite star who secured second place in the competition. The singer has since spoken about what really motivated her to take part in the show.

The real reason why Jojo took part in The Masked Singer

The singer spoke about her reason to do the show, in an Instagram post soon after unmasking herself on The Masked Singer. She mentions that the primary reason she got on board with the show was her stage fright. In the caption of a post shared on Instagram, Jojo speaks about this extensively. She mentions that she was glad that she said "yes" to something she was scared of initially. She then added that after the cancellation of her 2020 tour due to the pandemic, she felt disconnected and confused. She would often question herself if she really is good at singing and performing or not, anymore.

She then adds that she had developed stage fright due to such questions and that impacted her mentally and physically. She further revealed that she would often feel choked due to such emotions. Jojo says that she knew that she had to do something about that feeling and thus wanted to stop taking herself so seriously. The singer ended her caption by saying that all of that led up to her donning the masked costume and singing anonymously as she thought that would be a good way to get rid of all those negative emotions. She also said that Tori Kelly who appeared on the last season of The Masked Singer told her about her experience on the show. It was this talk that later motivated Jojo to confirm her participation on the show.

The singer told E! News that taking part in the show was the “wackiest thing” she had ever done. She added that it forced her to not take herself so seriously as it was easy to wrap herself in her own world. She then mentioned that taking part in the show doesn't compare to anything she has ever done, she continued to say that being a part of the show made her feel re-connected to the little girl she once was. She said that back then she enjoyed the pure joy that came from singing and being on the show reminded her of exactly that above everything else.

Source: Jojo's Instagram

