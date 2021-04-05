'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure' Part 6 Makers Cast Ai Fairouz As The Voice Of Jolyne Cujoh

The makers of the Hirohiko Araki-created Manga series, namely JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, has roped in renowned Japanese voice actor, Ai Fairouz, as the voice of its sixth season's titular JoJo, aka Jolyne Cujoh. The announcement came in on April 4th, 2020, through the Manga Series' official Twitter handle. The news regarding Ai Fairouz's casting was revealed shortly after the makers took to Twitter in order to announce that the production of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6: Stone Ocean has officially begun. Read on to see the posts through which the team behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 6 revealed who their Jolyne Cujoh is going to be.

Team JoJo announces Ai Fairouz's casting as Jolyne Cujoh:

A rough translation of the above post reads, "The casting information regarding JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Jolyne Cujoh has been revealed. The titular JoJo will be played by Ai Fairouz.". Post the same, Fairouz herself took to her Twitter handle in order to express her gratitude for the opportunity. That post can be found below.

Ai Fairouz's thoughts on being cast as Jolyne Cujoh

A rough translation of the relevant section of the above post, in which she can be seen expressing her thoughts on her part in her next project, reads, "It's a work I really like, and now I'm full of feelings I can't put into words. I will come with great love.". As far as JoJo Part 6 Stone Ocean's release date and time is concerned, nothing has been revealed as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when the information regarding the same is made available.

Who is Ai Fairouz?

Ai Fairouz is a Japanese voice actor who is known for her work as the voice of several iconic anime characters. Amongst the several personas that Fairouz has brought to life, there are the likes of Hibiki Sakura in How Heavy Are The Dumbells You Lift? and Emily Orange in Kandagawa Jet Girls. She is also the voice of Eripiyo in If My Favorite Pop Idol Made It to the Budokan, I Would Die.