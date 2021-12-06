'JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean' Season 6: Release Date, Cast And More Details

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular anime streaming on the online streaming giant, Netflix. As JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean binge-watch is over and many fans are wondering if there will be a new season of the iconic anime series and when will it be released.

Even though the makers have not confirmed JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Season 6, many fans are expecting the anime series to be renewed as the series performed exceptionally well on Netflix, and has been trending on the streamer's top 10 charts. JoJo Bizarre Season 5 has scratched the surface of the Stone Ocean Arc in the original manga series. Thus, avid anime lovers are eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

When is JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Season 6 release expected?

The popularity of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure season 5 has been rising each day. Thus, it is possible that fans may be receiving Season 6's release date in the near future. Several media reports are predicting the release in the month of April 2022 at the earliest, as this was the month when Stone Ocean was officially announced to be arriving on the OTT platform.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Season 6 cast

An official cast list is yet to be announced. However, fans are expecting these characters may be reprising their roles in the renewed season. Mutsumi Tamura as Ermes Costello, Mariya Ise as Foo Fighters, Atsumi Tanezaki as Emporio Alnino, Daisuke Namikawa as Narciso Anasui, Daisuke Ono as Jotaro Kujo, and last but certainly not least, Kakegurui voice actor Miyuki Sawashiro to return to voice this arc’s protagonist, Jolyne Cujoh.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Season 6 Synopsis

As of now, the newly released 12 episodes in Season 5 have covered over five out of 17 volumes of the original Stone Ocean Arc, which means the later released episodes will most likely show the remaining manga chapters (Ermes’s Revenge, The Ultra Security House Unit, Prison Escape & The Green Baby, and Tracking Pucci) where the remaining of Jolyne's fight to escape prison might be seen.

It is also expected that the chapters, Cape Canaveral and The Final Battle will be shown in the latter half of the renewed season once its aired on Netflix.

Names of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Seasons and its number of episodes

Phantom Blood/Battle Tendency (season 1) – 26 episodes

Stardust Crusaders (season 2) – 48 episodes

Diamond is Unbreakable (season 3) – 39 episodes

Golden Wind (season 4) – 39 episodes

Stone Ocean (season 5) – 12 episodes

