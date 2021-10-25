Jonas Brothers All Set To Star In All-new Netflix 'Family Roast' Show, Watch Teaser

The Jonas Brothers are currently gearing up to be roasted on Netflix's one of a kind Family Roast. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast will premiere on Netflix on November 23 and will feature Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas like never seen before. Netflix released a short clip of the trio introducing the all-new comedy special on Monday, as they told fans what they could expect from it.

The Jonas Brothers gear up for Netflix's Family Roast

The short clip the online streaming platform shared mentioned that the show would 'celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your own family. You'll see the multi-platinum global superstars the Jonas Brothers like you've never seen them before through sketches, songs, games, and special guests — all to give them a roasting they'll never forget."

Watch teaser video here

The show will be hosted by Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson and will also feature some familiar faces. Pete Davidson, comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Jack Whitehall and more will make guest appearances on the show. The former One Direction member Niall Horan and Lilly Singh will also appear on the show. Fans were super excited by the announcement and some mentioned that they would pay for a Netflix subscription in November. Joe Jonas also repeatedly says, "Roasted" in the clip Netflix shared, and fans loved it.

Jonas Brothers release new single 'Who's In Your Head'

The trio recently released an all-new number, Who's In Your Head on the occasion of Nick Jonas' birthday. The singer took to his Twitter account to break the news to his fans and followers and mentioned he could not wait for fans to see the music video of the foot-tapping number, as it was yet to release. He wrote, "New @jonasbrothers music is here!! #WhosInYourHead just dropped. Happy Birthday to me Can’t wait for you guys to see the video we shot too." Several fans expressed their excitement as the band dropped an all-new number after a long time. Fan eagerly waited for the trio to release the music video of the song and lauded them in the comments section.

