Jordan Fisher To Portray Bart Allen In 'The Flash'; Here Are More Details

The Flash has been running on television for many years now and has brought multiple of its seasons to the audience. It has brought a number of actors on screen who are seen playing all kinds of characters from the comics. While some of them have been playing main roles, many of them have been given recurring characters that are often inspired from the DC comics. Jordan Fisher has recently joined the star cast of this show, after getting selected to play the role of Bart Allen, who is also referred to as Impulse.

Jordan Fisher to play the role of Bart Allen in The Flash

A long list of characters have been created and featured in DC comics so far, which have also been brought on screen in films as well as TV series. The Flash has also brought many such characters in its plot, which has received a positive response from the audience as well. Jordan Fisher has been selected to play the role of Bart Allen, who is the grandson from the 30th century. The show is reportedly looking forward to expand its speedster roster in the 7th season, according to Variety.

Interestingly, even though Bart is shown to be Barry’s grandson in the comics, the character of Jordan as Impulse will be seen as his son instead. The character is expected to be a part of the plot for a brief point, but it has not been revealed yet about how many episodes will Fisher be featuring in as the Impulse. The plot will also be reportedly showing Barry and Iris mentoring Bart and teaching him patience as a part of the latter’s character development. More details about his character in The Flash are yet to be revealed.

Jordan Fisher has worked in a number of television shows in his career, along with a handful of films. Some of his television roles can be seen in Liv and Maddie, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Teen Beach Movie and its sequel, Teen Wolf and many more. He was also seen in the film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.