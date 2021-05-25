Joseph Gordon-Levitt To Play Role Of Ex-Uber CEO Travis Kalanick In Upcoming Show

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has exciting news for his fans. Joseph will be seen as Uber’s former CEO Travis Kalanick in an upcoming anthology show. The show will be produced by Showtime based on Uber's meteoric rise in Silicon Valley and the life of Travis Kalanick.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will play role of Travis Kalanick in Showtime's Super Pumped

According to a report by People, popular production house Showtime announced that a series regarding Uber’s former CEO Travis Kalanick is in production and showrunner of the show Billions Brian Koppelman and David Levien will be creating the anthology show, which will be titled Super Pumped. The first season of the show will be based on Mike Issac’s book Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, which will depict a roller coaster ride of the upstart of a transportation company embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley. Super Pumped will be the first installment of the anthology series in which each season will explore a story that shook the business world to its core and changed the culture.

Executive vice-president of Showtime Amy Israel talked about Joseph Gordon-Levitt and said that he is a remarkably intelligent and charismatic actor who has an unpredictable edge. She added that the team of Showtime is very to see what Joseph will bring to the role of Travis Kalanick, who was a hyper-brilliant and controversial CEO whose ambition and reckless drive threatened the enterprise which he was determined to build. More to the point, she added that they are excited to see Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Beth Schacter partnering for this show.

Super Pumped is a part of Koppelman and Levien's overall deal with Showtime. They will executive produce, write and serve as showrunners on the series alongside Beth Schacter. Paul Schiff, Stephen Schiff, and Allyce Ozarski will also serve as executive producers on the project and Isaac will act as the co-executive producer of the show.

The show will capture Uber and Kalanick's substantial rise in Silicon Valley, the company's roller-coaster ride, and Kalanick's eventual exit amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic environment at the company. Kalanick co-founded Uber in 2009 with Garrett Camp. He was eventually ousted as the company's CEO in 2017, but remained on the board after his exit, as CNBC reported. He officially ended all his ties with Uber and sold his shares of the company in 2019.

Promo Image: Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.