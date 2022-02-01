Joseph Morgan Of 'The Vampire Diaries' Fame Roped In For 'Titans' Season 4

The Vampire Diaries fame Joseph Morgan is roped in as a part of the cast for the fourth season of the DC superhero series Titans. Morgan, who famously portrayed Klaus on The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, will step into the role of iconic DC antagonist Brother Blood aka Sebastian Blood. His character is described as introverted and intelligent with a hidden, darker nature.

Along with Josep Morgan, the makers have also cast Franka Potente in the role of Mother Mayhem. And Lisa Ambalavanar is roped in to play the recurring role of Jinx. Morgan and Potente are all set to step in the series regulars. The official DC Titans Twitter account also confirmed the three castings in a tweet that reads, "All rise for the Church of Blood. Introducing Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Blood, Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx." Here take a look at their tweet-

Introducing Joseph Morgan as Sebastian Blood, Franka Potente as Mother Mayhem and Lisa Ambalavanar as Jinx.

Franka Potente's will play the character of Mother Mayhem aka May Bennett, her character is described as a 'natural leader who always carries the threat of violence with her. She is a predator in human form with an unfettered belief in her mission in the world.'

Apart from Franka Potente, Lisa Ambalavanar will be seen as Jinx, her character is described as a 'quick-witted criminal longer and a master of dark magic with a joy for manipulating others and creating chaos while doing it.'

The trio joins a cast that also includes Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft, Ryan Potter, Curran Walters, Conor Leslie, Minka Kelly, Alan Ritchson and many others.

The fantasy drama is inspired by the long-running teen Titans comic book series, the series depicts a group of young heroes who join forces in their fight against evil. The first and second seasons were released on DC Universe, the third season premiered on HBO Max and now the fourth season is also under construction. Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Goldsman, Johns, Berlanti, showrunner Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem serving as executive producers.