Josh Duggar Arrested Just Days After Wife Anna Broke The News Of Her 7th Pregnancy

A few days ago, Anna Duggar took to Instagram to announce the news that she is pregnant for the seventh time. Anna and Josh, who are parents to six children, are now preparing to welcome their seventh child, a girl, who is expected to be born in the fall season. Now, just five days after the announcement on Instagram, her husband Josh Duggar has been arrested by the US Marshals Service.

Why was Josh Duggar arrested?

According to USA Today, Josh Duggar of the 19 Kids and Counting fame has been arrested on Thursday and booked into a jail in Washington County, in Arkansas. He is currently being held there. The exact details of the charges against him are not yet revealed by the authorities. Josh Duggar previously has been under fire following accusations of sexual abuse. In 2015, the reality show 19 Kids and Counting was also stopped from airing after the news of Josh's sexual abuse allegations came to light.

Anonymous tips surfaced about Josh allegedly sexually abusing five-year-old girls, including some of his sisters in 2002 and 2003, when Josh was a teenager. He admitted to his wrongdoing years later in 2015 after news reports were published on this matter. His parents and his sisters confirmed the news. He was never charged with these allegations. Josh also admitted to porn addiction and cheating on his wife of thirteen years.

Duggar Family News

The Duggar family rose to fame because of the reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting which followed the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Josh is the eldest of the 19 children, all of whose names begin with the letter 'J'. Josh and Anna have been married for thirteen years and have six children - three girls and three boys - aged from 11 years to 17 months. The couple is now expecting their seventh child. Anna announced the news on her Instagram post via a video. The video showed the couple's six children milling around and Josh and Anna standing under an umbrella. Josh opened the umbrella and pink confetti flurried down, revealing the soon-to-be-born baby's gender.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Anna Duggar Instagram)