Josh Holloway To Reunite With J.J. Abrams In Series Titled 'Duster'

Josh Holloway and J.J. Abrams will be reuniting and would be entertaining their fans by creating some epic television magic. The duo has signed on to star in Abrams and LaToya Morgan’s series, titled Duster, which will premiere on HBO Max. The series will feature Holloway as a getaway driver for a crime syndicate in the Southwest of the 1970s.

Josh Holloway and J.J, Abrams to reunite for Duster

Josh Holloway and J.J. Abrams have previously worked together in ABC’s Lost. Josh’s character portrayal in Lost as Sawyer has been one of his best-remembered performances. Now Variety reports that the duo will come together once again for Duster and the show will be produced by Warner Bros Television.

Premise of Duster

According to a report in the media portal, the show is set in the 1970s Southwest. The series revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate whose life goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful. The character is to be portrayed by Josh Holloway. More details about the show are awaited.

Duster Web series

The media portal suggests that while Abrams and LaToya Morgan are serving as the writers of the show, they are also the executive producers of the upcoming show. Reportedly, Ben Stephenson from Abram’s banner Bad Robbot is also an executive producer for the series. Along with them, Rachel Rusch Rich would also be the co-executive producer for the show. Among the Duster cast members, only Josh Holloway's role in the series has been revealed.

Works of Josh Holloway

Josh Holloway started his career in the entertainment industry with the music video Cryin’, which released in 1993 and marked the acting debut of the actor. He went on to feature in Angel, Walker, Texas Ranger, Sabretooth, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Good Girls Don’t. He then bagged the lead actor role in Lost. The show contained elements of supernatural and science fiction and followed the survivors of a plane crash. Post Lost, Josh went on to feature on Five, Yo Gabba Gabba! Intelligence, Colony and Yellowstone. He has also been featured in Cold Heart and the film released in the year 2001. Apart from that, he was seen in Moving August, Mi Amigo, Whisper, Stay Cool, Paranoia and Sabotage.