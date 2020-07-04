'JU-ON: Origins' Ending Explained: See All Possible Season 2 Theories

JU-ON: Origins is the latest entry into the Japanese horror franchise JU-ON. This latest entry is a six-episode miniseries with each episode lasting around 30 minutes. The show received mixed reviews, but for the most part, its gory effects and scares managed to satisfy fans of the horror genre.

The show was directed by Sho Miyake and was written by Hiroshi Takahashi and Takashige Ichise. However, its pacing and cinematography can often be confusing. For those who did not understand the ending of JU-ON: Origins, here is an explanation for the end and the possible storylines that will continue into season 2.

JU-ON: Origins ending explained, season 2 theories

Also Read | Leonardo DiCaprio's 'J. Edgar' & Other Biopics Of Influential People In America's History

While a part of the iconic JU-ON franchise, JU-ON: Origins almost completely discards the lore behind the murder of Kayako and the tragic curse of the Saeki family. However, one constant that remains in the show is the cursed house in Tokyo that is the catalyst of all supernatural events. This time, the house is haunted by the vengeful spirit of a woman who was raped and murdered inside it. However, the woman also had a baby who went missing and was never found.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Movies Quiz: Check Out How Much You Know About The 'Mission Impossible' Star

JU-ON: Origins, similar to other Netflix originals like The Witcher, does not follow a singular timeline. Instead, the show constantly shifts between different time periods. Each story in a different time period is connected to the present timeline, but the secrets of the house still remain a mystery. Most of the plot points in the first season are left hanging.

Also Read | Brad Pitt's Epic War Films That You Should Not Miss; From 'War Machine' To 'Troy'

However, one thing is certain about JU-ON: Origins' ending and that is the survival of Yasuo. For whatever reason, Yasuo manages to survive the curse of the house. Of course, he does not tell the investigating officer the full truth of what happened inside the house. Moreover, in one episode of the show, Yasuo discovers a secret room full of mystical and religious artefacts.

The second season of the show will probably delve deeper into why Yasuo is immune to the house's curse. It will also probably reveal the real origin behind the house's curse. Other mysteries, such as why Kiyomi’s five-year-old son Toshiki acts as a guardian angel, or who is the woman in white, might also be explored in JU-ON: Origins season 2.

Also Read | Where Was 'The Stalking Moon' Filmed? Know The Shoot Locations Of The Classic Western Film

[Promo from JU-ON: Origins trailer]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.