'Ju-On: Origins': Here Is How The Series And 'The Grudge' Are Different; Read

For the fans of horror genre, The Grudge movies and Ju-On are an absolute delight to watch. The two are considered to be some of the scariest movies ever made. Some Ju-On: Origins reviews read that Ju-On Origins connects to The Grudge movies. However, some media portals also highlight how Netflix's Ju-On: Origins does not connect to The Grudge movie franchise.

The Grudge movies are American remake of the Ju-On films, however, they have worked together to tell one universal story about internalized pain and trauma. Recently, Netflix released Ju-On: The Origins which marks the horror series’s transition from film to the small screens.

Read Also | What Time Does 'Ju On Origins' Release On Netflix? Read More About The New Horror Series

Here is why Ju-On: Origins is different from The Grudge and Ju-On Movies

Deeper level of dissection: Reportedly, the Ju-On: Origins is spread over 6 episodes. Hence, it allows a much deeper level of dissection to take place. It allows the idea of a powerful curse that cannot be satiated anyway. This was not possible in the movies.

Ju-On: origins would act as the inspiration for the movies: Reportedly, The Ju-On: Origins has made decisions about the context of the series which are rather creative. Ju-On: Origins is said to be the true story that would be considered as the inspiration for all the Grudge franchise movies. On the other hand, The Grudge franchise is a cinematic makeover of what happened.

Ju-On: Origins has freedom to take creative liberty: The Ju-On franchise has been producing content for over 20 years. They still turn to past events and characters from the franchise in order to maintain continuity and abide by the rules of the film. However, Ju-On: Origins is a reboot that can retain the essence of the series while not having to abide by the old continuity.

Read Also | The Chi Cast: Here Is A Look At Cast Of The Chi And Characters They Play In The Series

Details about Ju-On: Origins

The Netflix series has been directed by Sho Miyake and has been written by Hiroshi Takahashi and Takashige Ichise. Ju-On: Origins is the latest entry into the Japanese horror franchise JU-ON. This latest entry is a six-episode miniseries with each episode lasting around 30 minutes. The show received mixed reviews, but for the most part, its gory effects and scares managed to satisfy fans of the horror genre.

Read Also | 'JU-ON: Origins' Review: Is Netflix's First Japanese Horror Original Really Worth It?

Read Also | HBO Sets Premiere Date For 'Lovecraft Country'

[Promo from Ju-On: Origins and The Grudge movie Instagram accounts ]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.