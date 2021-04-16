'Jujutsu Kaisen 146' Spoilers, Summary And Release Date, Read Details

Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga series written by Gege Akutami. The show is a horror urban fantasy anime series also known as Sorcery Fight. It is directed by Sunghoo Park and is making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time. Jujutsu Kaisen 146 will be explaining the rules and other details about the upcoming Culling Game and a new character is also introduced. Read ahead to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen 146 spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen 146 spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 146 will show Tengen explaining the rules of the upcoming Culling Game where they will meet Kurusu. The new chapter is titled About The Culling Game. One of the Twitter users shared the summary for Jujutsu Kaisen 146 which starts with Tengen revealing the location of Kurusu. He explained that Kurusu is placed in the barrier east to Tokyo and Tengen brings out a map to show the locations of the barriers. Tengen mentions that Hokkaido is not part of the game as it is a sacred land adding that the Culling Game will only last two months. Further, they talk about the rules of the games in Jujutsu Kaisen 146.

Chapter 146 Summary



Title: About the Culling Game



Preview for chapter 147: While everyone moves to end the culling game, there's a player who can't separate his feelings...



Translations: @zessdesuyo pic.twitter.com/Z4kwGe7mhi — Ducky (@IDuckyx) April 15, 2021

The first rule states that Tsumiki has around ten days and 14 hours left to join the game. The second rule says that if a player breaks the first rule, she or he will be subject to cursed technique removal. The third states non-players who enter the barrier become players but they are allowed to leave without participating in the game. The game master can communicate with the players using bug-shaped Shikigami that follow each player. Another rule says that new ones can be added but the game master can reject the rule if it has a long effect on the Culling Game.

Yuji Itadori interrupts and asks if he has to kill someone while Megumi Fushiguro tells him that he has some ideas regarding the same. On the other hand, Maki mentions that she can get some cursed tools from the Zenin as Fushiguro is the new Zenin leader. While Yuta prepares to head straight to the barrier and help out Tsumiki, Fushiguro and Yuji are set to meet a third-year student, Hakari Kinji, and convince him to help them. Yuji wonders if Kinji is strong enough and Yuta assures the latter is stronger than him. Jujutsu Kaisen 146 is slated to release on April 18, 2021.

(Promo Image source: Jujutsu Kaisen Instagram)