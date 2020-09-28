Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces 'Veep' Cast Reunion For A Fundraiser; Urges People To Donate

Julia Louis-Dreyfus took to her social media handle and announced that she is conducting a virtual reunion with the cast of American sitcom Veep. The actor revealed that the virtual reunion is a fundraiser for Biden-Harris's presidential campaign. In the video uploaded by her, she was heard saying “All roads to the White House go through the great state of Wisconsin. The future of democracy is on the line, people!"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus announces Veep cast reunion

Julia Louis Dreyfus in the video she tweeted expressed that she is very excited to share the news about her reunion with the cast of Veep. She further revealed that Anna Chlumskey, Reid Scott, Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, Tim Simons, Clea DuVall, and Matt Walsh will join her with showrunner David Mandel as moderator.

Julia also revealed in the video that the virtual reunion will be held on October 4 at 6 PM CST. Some special guests are also expected at the event apart from the guests mentioned above. The actor urged her fans and other netizens to contribute any amount they want and sign up for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s efforts to extend support to the Bidden-Harris presidential campaign.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus pointed out that a certain candidate cannot win the election if they do not win Wisconsin. She emphasised that the “democratic party of Wisconsin has built an unprecedented voter mobilization operation, and they need resources in these final days to deliver Wisconsin”. The Veep actor further explained how important it is for the Democratic party of Wisconsin to run campaigns and to bring down the opposition.

The future of democracy is on the line, people. And that’s why the cast of Veep is getting together for a virtual reunion.

Watch the clip below.

As soon as the post went up, netizens showed their love and support for the cause. Several netizens commented that they are very excited for the reunion and have made the donations. Check out some of the tweets below.

Donated! Can’t wait! 🙌 — Giana (Gigi) Mucci (@RatedGiana) September 26, 2020

I’m so hoping @lennonparham will be one of the surprise guests 🤞 — Anne (@AnneMFodor) September 27, 2020

Signed up and hope I win the call from Julia! 🤞 — Beth Amell (@beth_amell) September 26, 2020

I AM SO EXCITED !!!!! 😍 — kota🌻 (@sunfIowercoffee) September 26, 2020

Veep is an American sitcom that ran on television for seven seasons. The show was created by Armando Lannucci and the political satire comedy became immensely popular among the fans of the show. It starred Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky and Tony Hale in lead roles and Reid Scott and Timothy Simons played key roles in the show.

