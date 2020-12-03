Julianna Margulies Joins 'The Morning Show', Will Portray The Role An Anchor In The Series

The Good Wife star Julianna Margulies has joined the Season 2 cast of Apple’s The Morning Show. The series is inspired by Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. Produced by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Julianna Margulies will be a part of the second installment of the show and portray the character of Laura Peterson. Read on to know more about the latest season and it's cast.

Julianna Margulies to star in The Morning Show

According to a report by Deadline, Julianna is all set to play the role of Laura Peterson, an anchor at UBA News. The series produced by Media Res is currently in production on its second season after the pandemic related hiatus. Margulies is a 10 time Emmy nominated actor, winning three of them. She most recently appeared on Showtime’s Billions and starred in the first season of Nat Geo’s The Hot Zone.

The Morning Show plot revolves around Alex Levy, played by Jennifer Aniston, who is an anchor with The Morning Show, a popular breakfast news program broadcast from Manhattan on the UBA network that has excellent viewership ratings. After her on-air partner of 15 years, Mitch Kessler, is fired amidst a sexual misconduct scandal, Alex fights to retain her job as a top news anchor while sparking a rivalry with Bradley Jackson, portrayed by Reese Witherspoon.

The show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. The Morning Show cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry. The Morning Show is expected to air sometime in 2021.

Julianna Margulies filmography

Margulies started her career with the 1991 film, Out for Justice. Her breakthrough role was in the series ER, which aired from 1994 to 2009, winning her an Emmy award. She went on to star in the series, The Good Wife in the year 2009 for which she won two Emmy awards, a Golden Globe Award, and a Television Critic Association award. Her famous work includes Snakes on a Plane, The Armenian Genocide, Three Christs, and the Ghost Ship.

