'Jupiter's Legacy' Actor Josh Duhamel Says Filming Fight Scene Was 'long' And 'tedious'

Netflix's new superhero fantasy drama Jupiter's Legacy premiered on Friday, May 7. Josh Duhamel who plays the role of Sheldon Sampson aka Utopian in the Netflix series in a recent interview recalled his experience while shooting one major fight scene and called the filming process long and tedious and not exactly fun to shoot.

Josh Duhamel talks about shooting Jupiter's Legacy's fight scene

Talking about the pivotal scene that occurs at the end of the first episode in which the superheroes trade blows with Blackstar, the Transformer actor told Digital Spy, "Oh, man. That was a long, tedious process, that battle scene." He shared that fight scenes are not his favourite thing to do and he would rather prefer to go to the therapist's office to talk about, 'How do I get through to my 20-year-old daughter?'

Sharing the reason behind his strong dislike towards such scenes the actor said, "Because you're sitting in that suit all day long. You shoot in such little pieces that, yes, when you're doing like –fighting scenes– you're done. Now you sit and wait another hour to do the next little piece." He further added that when the scene comes together at the end it looks really great and beautiful but shooting that stuff is not fun because he feels it is such a tedious process.

Talking with reference to the construction and logistics of a scene such as this, the actor shared that it takes a lot of planning and rigging to execute a battle scene of this scale. Looking back at the scene now, Josh stated that he was happy to see that the fight itself turned out really well, but those scenes are not necessarily that much fun to shoot.

About Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix

Jupiter's Legacy is an American superhero drama series helmed by Steven S. DeKnight and is based on Mark Miller's comic book series of the same name. The official synopsis of the series on Netflix reads, "They're the first generation of superheroes. But as they pass the torch to their children, tensions are rising- and the old rules no longer apply." The premise of the story is set in the 1930s and follows the story of the world’s first superheroes and their children who struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents.

The show is an 8-episode series that stars Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade, Matt Lanter and David Julian Hirsh in prominent roles.

IMAGE: JOSH DUHAMEL'S INSTAGRAM

