'Jupiter's Legacy': Budget Constraint And Executive Shuffle Led To Cancellation?

Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy was released on May 7 and since then it has become the talk of the town. Almost a month after the release of its season one, the superhero show was cancelled by Netflix. The show is based on the comic book of the same name by Mark Millar and Frank Quietly. It revolves around the story of an ageing superhero team that goes by the name Union of Justice. Now, a new report claims the real reason behind Jupiter's Legacy's cancellation.

The reason behind Jupiter's Legacy's cancellation

As per a report in The Hollywood Reporter, the then-showrunner Steven DeKnight asked the streaming platform for a budget of at least $12 million per episode. The platform then negotiated to offer $9 million. During the shoot, the show went over budget and running behind. This led to a "creative difference" between Steven and the streaming platform. Later on, the show stopped production during its eight-episode shoot. Steven was later replaced by Sang Kyu Kim who had to rework the first batch of episodes.

This was just the beginning of the issues faced by the show creators. The majority of 2020 was spent in the post-production work of the show. Filmmaker Louis Leterrier who worked on Netflix’s acclaimed Dark Crystal and Lupin was called in the last moment. According to the publication's sources, this did not save the troubled show. Amidst the issues, Netflix also shuffled executives where Jupiter‘s Legacy's green lighter, VP original content Cindy Holland, and its two original executives went ahead and left the company. Cindy was replaced by veteran Bela Bajaria who took the control of as head of global TV.

More about Jupiter's Legacy on Netflix

The show features an ensemble cast including Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, and Leslie Bibb. As per screenrant, the streaming service bought the rights from Millarworld in the year 2017 and has been planning to work on the shows based on Mark Millar's creations. The writer has created comics like Kick-A**, Huck, and Kingsman. Despite the cancellation of the show, Mark Millar has decided to work ahead. He will now work on Supercrooks, a live-action film in the same universe but it focuses on villains.

IMAGE: Still From Jupiter's Legacy

