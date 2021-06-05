'Jupiter's Legacy' Cancelled After Season 1; Here Are 5 Other TV Shows With The Same Fate

Several shows, after airing for one season, have not gotten renewed for a second one, due to various reasons. Jupiter’s Legacy got called off for a second season following unpleasant reviews, despite its first season ranking on Netflix's Top 10 list for a while after releasing on May 7, 2021. Other shows cancelled on Netflix after their first season, also include The Irregulars and The Duchess.

While the second season of Jupiter’s Legacy stands cancelled now, the world it was based on is expected to continue within another show. There have been other shows of OTT platforms that have also been called off similarly. With the second season of Jupiter's Legacy cancelled, here are 5 other web series which were faced with a similar fate.

1. The Irregulars

The Irregulars on Netflix is an English crime drama mystery. The show stars McKell David, Thaddea Graham, Jojo Macari, Harrison Osterfield, Darci Shaw, Clarke Peters, Royce Pierreson, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. Created by Tom Bidwell, the show went on air for online streaming on March 26, 2021, but was not renewed for a second season.

2. Debris

NBC’s science fiction series Debris aired on March 1, 2021. Debris cancelled its second season following moderate reactions and reviews from its audience. The show’s finale aired on May 24 and left off with some unanswered questions, that might remain so, with no second season in the works.

3. Rebel

ABC’s Rebel on Disney Plus was not renewed for a second season either. Legal comedy-drama, Rebel premiered on ABC on April 8, this year. However, starring Katey Sagal, John Corbett, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Reneé Jones and more, the web series was cancelled after its pilot season itself.

4. The Duchess

Netflix’s comedy-drama series The Duchess premiered in September 2020, with six episodes. The show, which starred Katherine Ryan in lead, was called off after not getting enough viewership. Created and written by comedian Katherin Ryan herself, the show was cancelled in April 2021.

5. Teenage Bounty Hunters

Last year, a teen comedy-drama called Teenage Bounty Hunters was cancelled, which was unfortunate for the fans who wished it had continued. The decision came around two months after the show premiered on Netflix. It starred Maddie Phillips, Anjelica Bette Fellini, Kadeem Hardison, and Virginia Williams.

