'Jupiter’s Legacy' ending Explained: Here Is What You Need To Know About The Plot Twist

Jupiter’s Legacy is the latest superhero series that has premiered on Netflix. With a total of eight episodes, the series has brought forth the story of the Image comic series by authors Mark Millar and Frank Quitely. Since the beginning, the episodes have clearly established the protagonists and the antagonists in the plot. However, the ending of this series has brought a major twist in the plot, which may have left many viewers wondering about the meaning behind it. Following are more details about Jupiter’s Legacy ending and what to expect next.

Jupiter’s Legacy ending explained

The previous episodes have focused on the story of Sheldon Sampson a.k.a. the Utopian, who is the most powerful superhero leading his family and the Union of superheroes. The final episode begins by showing that Blackstar had escaped, while Walter, Sheldon’s older brother, struggles to become conscious after he faces Skyfox in his mind. During the initial phase of the episode, the plot stays on track portraying Skyfox as the main villain who is stopped by Sheldon and the Union. However, as the episode ends, a hidden ulterior motive of one of the characters is revealed.

Sheldon, who tries to capture Blackstar with his son Brandon, struggles to make a decision to save his son by killing Blackstar and breaking the code. His hesitation creates cracks in the relationship between Sheldon and Brandon. On the other hand, Raikou, Walter’s estranged daughter, brings back Walter with the help of Grace. However, she figures out her father’s real designs. It is then revealed that Walter has an ulterior motive to take away the leadership position of Sheldon and has been conspiring against his brother by showing him as a weak leader and estranging him from his son.

Walter eventually kills his own daughter to silence her from revealing the truth after she tries to extort money from him. With an aim of becoming the leader himself, Walter is shown to be the real traitor for his family and the union. Since the show ends in a cliff-hanger, it is likely that the show will return for another season to carry the story forward.

