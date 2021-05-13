'Jupiter’s Legacy' Review: Are We Tired Of Marvel’s Perfect Superheroes To Watch This?

This Jupiter’s Legacy Review is without spoilers

Jupiter’s Legacy cast & characters

Jupiter’s Legacy is home to a multitude of superheroes, from the past and the present. Here’s a quick reference guide to the lead recurring characters in the Netflix adaptation of the comic book series of the same name. Jupiter’s Legacy’s showrunners Mark Millar and Frank Quitely are also the creators of the comic books.

Josh Duhamel as Sheldon Sampson/The Utopian

Leslie Bibb as Grace Kennedy Sampson/Lady Liberty

Ben Daniels as Walter Sampson/Brainwave

Andrew Horton as Brandon Sampson/Paragon

Elena Kampouris as Chloe Sampson

Matt Lanter as George Hutchence/Skyfox

Ian Quinlan as Hutch Hutchence/son of Skyfox

Tyler Mane as Blackstar

David Julian Hirsh as Dr. Richard Conrad/Blue Bolt

Jupiter’s Legacy’ plot: what is it all about?

Jupiter’s Legacy alternates between two timelines spanning 100 years. The present features superheroes saving the world, the past is from the late 1930s serving as an origin story to the caped crusaders from present-day. Superhero Sheldon Sampson aka The Utopian is the leader of ‘The Union’, caught between saving the earth and struggles of balancing family ties especially with Paragon, his superhero son. Sheldon Sampson and his fellow first-generation heroes look to their kids to continue doing the good work. Their children on the other hand have grown up questioning their self-worth, grappling with identity crisis, and dealing with the aftermath & pressure of living up to their parents’ expectations.

Jupiter’s Legacy review: What works?

Jupiter’s Legacy is a fresh take on the image of a superhero - breaking down an almost-perfect image into showing a more filial side to their relationships. Unlike the comics, Jupiter’s Legacy has attempted to unravel each character’s story, adding more details to their personality and expressive insights into their bonds of friendship and parent-child ties. The multi-generational plot line is refreshing too, audiences are accustomed to see the journey of a superhero rising to power and the common trope of “good defeats evil in the end”. There are nuances that recall Marvel’s famous heroes and villains - Blackstar seems to be a cross between Thanos and Darkseid, The Utopian gives off Superman vibes and Chloe as the misunderstood child reminds us of a rebel Wanda.

Jupiter’s Legacy review: What doesn’t work?

Jupiter’s Legacy falls into its own trap of veering away from the routine. Stilted monologues and unimaginative writing actually rend each character hollow. Sheldon Sampson’s baritone doesn’t suppress the feeling of him droning on about ‘The Code’ at every chance he gets. There are plot holes too; audiences are left confused about who is actually the true owner of the “travelling rod”. Given to believe it belonged to Skyfox (since his son now owns it), Dr. Richard Conrad is shown to have been given the gift as part of the 1930s timeline. Confusing, who is Hutch’s father then really, Blue Bolt or Skyfox? The fight sequences though catchy, are confusing at first. Characters like Petra, Hutch’s ragtag band of thieves are all unexplained leaving the watcher to derive their own assumptions. Brandon’s daddy issues acting as a prong to unleash his superhuman strength appears clumsy and muddled.

Jupiter’s Legacy review - Last thoughts and verdict

Laborious is the term that would best sum up watching Jupiter’s Legacy. The 8-episode Netflix series picks up only mid-7th episode, while Jupiter’s Legacy’s finale crams in too much. Appearing to be more like a set up towards Jupiter’s Legacy Season 2, this comic book adaptation has tried too hard to detail out each character without an actual development in the plot line. Josh Duhamel and Ben Daniels as the Sampson brothers carry most of the weight of this Netflix series, conducting the dazed viewer through to the finale.

Jupiter’s Legacy review in a nutshell - Rating: 2/5

