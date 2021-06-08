'Jupiter's Legacy' Star Anna Drops Spoiler For Season 2 Following Season 1's Cancellation

Jupiter's Legacy actor Anna Akana recently tweeted out some cliffhanger spoilers from season 2 of the show. Jupiter's Legacy season 1, based on Mark Millar's comic series of the same name had only just debuted on Netflix, with the premiere arriving only a month ago, on May 7th. However, the show was officially cancelled by Netflix, on June 7th.

More about the cancellation of Jupiter's Legacy season 1 (Spoilers!)

Jupiter's Legacy received mixed reviews upon release. Rotten Tomatoes shows an average audience rating of 72% while critics primarily gave negative reviews, claiming that the show wasn't compelling enough. Anna Akana joined the cast back in September 2020, however, Jupiter's Legacy's ending shows Raikou getting killed by her father, Walter Simpson. However, in a recent Tweet, Akana revealed that this was not the end of her character.

So gutted that Jupiter's Legacy wasn't a renewed for a 2nd season. I guess it's now fine to spoil that Raikou actually isn't dead - she created a mind palace, akin to Walter, in order to convince him she was no longer a threat. But for now - RIP Raikou & team! — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) June 3, 2021

According to Anna's tweet, her character wasn't dead after all but had created a "mind palace". However, since the show wasn't renewed for a second season, it looks like that's all fans will get to see of Raikou. Readers of the comic books will know that Raikou actually ends up in a coma, having been defeated in a psychic construct.

The show must go on?

Even though the show has been cancelled, there may be a chance for a resolution in the storyline mentioned above. According to a report by MovieWeb, Mark Millar and Netflix have confirmed that the show will transition into something new. The new show or spin-off series will be titled Supercrooks and will feature all the villains appearing in the series.

The comics feature an array of impressive characters and concepts, most famously characters from comics like Kick-Ass. The new show will include villains, which makes the concept of the upcoming Supercrooks intriguing if nothing else. The disappointment surrounding the cancellation of Jupiter's Legacy and the fact that the comics are owned by the creator could mean that a shared universe for superheroes might be in the making, for Netflix.

In the meantime, Jupiter's Legacy is still available to stream on Netflix. Viewers who haven't gotten the chance to watch the show can check it out, and prepare themselves for the villains to return with a new twist in Supercrooks. No official release date has been set for the upcoming spin-off series.

