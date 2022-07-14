K-drama ‘Big Mouth’ Gets Premiere Date: Show To Arrive On Disney+ Hotstar

Korean drama series Big Mouth, starring Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-ah, will be available in India on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from July 29.

The streamer shared the release date of the upcoming crime thriller on its official Twitter page on Thursday.

"A fast-paced, action-packed thriller with high stakes and jaw-dropping conspiracies. BigMouth, starring LEEJONGSUK and LIMYOONA starts streaming 29 July," Disney+ Hotstar said in a tweet.

"Big Mouth" follows the story of a mediocre lawyer (played by Lee) who becomes involved in a murder investigation. Lim plays a nurse, who is married to Lee's character.

The show marks the small-screen comeback of Lee, popular for K-dramas such as "W" and "While You Were Sleeping", following his military service. He recently had a special appearance in the 2022 film "The Witch: Part 2. The Other One".

"The K2" star Im, better known by her stage name YoonA as K-pop group Girls Generation member, was last seen in the 2021 drama "Hush".

Image: Instagram/@bigmouth_kdrama