'Kaadan' OTT Release Date: When Rana Daggubati Starrer Will Premiere Digitally

Rana Daggubatti starrer Kaadan is a multi-lingual movie starring Shriya Pilgaonkar. The movie in Tamil was titled Kaadan and as Aranya in Telugu and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi. Kaadan had hit the big screens on March 26. The movie received a positive response and Rana's performance, in particular, was immensely appreciated. Post its positive verdict, ardent fans of the actor are wondering about its digital release. Fans are eager to know about Kaadan's OTT release date.

Kaadan OTT release date

Rana Daggubati's movie Kaadan is directed by Prabhu Solomon. The plot of the movie centres around the theme of saving elephants and the jungle from hunters. The movie's OTT rights are reserved with ZEE5. However, the official release date of the movie on their platform is not announced yet.

About Kaadan

The official synopsis of Kaadan on IMDB reads, "A movie based on the real-life events of conservation on elephants." Directed by Prabhu Solomon, the movie revolves around Bandev, a jungle man. He has been living with elephants for his whole life. The film highlighted and put emphasis on the fate of forest animals especially elephants who are being driven out from their own land by hunters and have to fight for their survival. Rana Daggubati portrays the lead role of Bandev in the movie. The film also features Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles. Pulkit Samrat will play the role of Abeer in the Hindi version and Vishnu Vishal will play Singa in the Telugu version. Kaadan has received a rating of 9.1 stars on IMDb and after gaining a great response in theatres, fans have been waiting for the OTT release of the film.

Rana Daggubati's upcoming projects

On the work front, Rana Daggubati will soon be seen in Viraata Parvam. Helmed by Venu Udugula, the film stars Priyamani, Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati, Nandita Das, Devi Prasad, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others. Rana is also a part of the cast ensemble of Saagar K Chandra directorial, untitled film alongside Pawan Kalyan.

