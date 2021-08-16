'Kaali Peeli Tales' Trailer Unveiled, Depicts Various Forms Of 'modern Love'

Amazon's free video entertainment service on its shopping app, Mini TV has recently unveiled the trailer of the first anthology titled Kaali Peeli Tales. The first anthology consists of six entertaining short stories that try to capture the true essence of love, relationships and various complexities of life in the hustle-bustle city Mumbai. Its trailer has been shared on the official Instagram handle of Amazon mini TV and many fans and followers have expressed their excitement for its premiere.

Kaali Peeli Tales' trailer unveiled

Kaali Peeli Tales' trailer shows different forms of modern love. It is based on romance, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness and divorce. The trailer sheds light on each theme. The short video clip shows a father having an issue before meeting her daughter's boyfriend as he is 'vegetarian Punjabi', a married boss who is in love with her attractive gay employee.

Looking at the trailer, the anthology film seems to highlight a unique perspective on the modern-day relationship that take into account the uncertainties of today's cosmopolitan and digital life. The six stories are titled- Single Jhumka, Love in Tadoba, Marriage 2.0, Fish Fry aur Coffee, Harra Bharra, and Loose Ends.

As soon as the trailer was posted on Instagram, many fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, "What a cast! Looks so good" with heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one added, "Oh my God.... That's amazing..." with red hearts. A netizen penned, "@inayatsood looks amazinggg! Can't wait to see her again after DDPD," while another one chipped in, "@inayatsood and @varuntewari_ Congratulations & All the best!"

Helmed by Adeeb Rais of Madmidaas Films, Kaali Peeli Tales features Vinay Pathak, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, Hussain Dalal, Sharib Hashmi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Tanmay Dhanania, Sadiya Siddiqui and Adeeb Rais. The urban characters in the anthology drama walk on the crossroads of change and acceptance. The film is slated to hit the small screens on August 20.

According to Koimoi, speaking about the film, director Adeeb Rais stated that each of the six stories in the anthology film presents a "different shade of love and relationships". He added that it depicts various tales of new love, rekindling a marriage, from infidelity to divorce. Rais assured that the plot will take viewers on an "entertainment journey replete with multiple emotions.He concluded that since it is shot in Mumbai, each story adds an "interesting dimension".

IMAGE: AMAZON MINI TV INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.