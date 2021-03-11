'Kaatelal And Sons' Repeat Telecast Timings If You Missed To Catch The Show At 7:30 Pm

Kaatelal and Sons which aired for the first time on November 16, 2020, on Sony Sab, has slowly but steadily gained a loyal viewership for itself. The show that is set in the land Rohtak centres around a pair of twins who dare to be different and break the norms. The show airs on Sony Sab from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm. If you happen to miss the show at 7:30 on weekdays you can always catch the show on the next day as the channel airs the repeats of the show.

Kaatelal and Sons repeat telecast time

Kaatelal and Sons can be watched on Sony Sab at a variety of times so it is not a problem if you cannot catch the show at 7:30. On the SD version of the channel, you can catch the Kaatelal and Sons serial repeat telecast on, Monday to Friday at 2:15 AM, 4:15 AM, 6:15 AM, 11:00 AM, and 11:30 PM. If you happen to have access to the HD version of Sony Sab then the show is available from Monday to Friday at 2:30 AM, 5:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 11:30 PM. If you happen to miss all of the repeats of the show then it is possible to catch it on the Sony Liv app at any time at all.

The show is inspired by the real-life story of Dharampal Thakur who owns a salon named ‘Kaatelal & Sons‘. The plot follows Dharampal's twin daughters, Garima and Susheela, as they battle patriarchal society and run their family's salon, Kaatelal and Sons, despite all odds. Jagat Seth, who aims to own all of Haathi Bazaar's shops, including Kaatelal & Sons, has a feud with Dharampal and vows to avenge him. As a result, Dharampal suffers a serious injury in an accident caused by Jagat, fracturing his right side. It is here that Dharampal's twin daughters Garima and Susheela begin their lives. They mask themselves as orphan twin boys Gunnu and Sattu, enlist the aid of their cousin brother Puttu, and take over their ancestors' salon, Kaatelal & Sons.

Meanwhile, Garima develops feelings for Vikram, Jagat's younger brother, and Susheela has feelings for Dr Pramod, Dharampal's orthopedist. Pramod knows the truth about Gunnu and Sattu and encourages and supports them. Susheela is forced to return after Jagat's spy steals 1.5 lakh from the Ruhail house and frames Sattu.

With the help of Vikram and Pramod, Garima and Susheela find their money in less than 24 hours, but they are unable to apprehend the thief since Jagat was able to save him. Vikram understands that Garima is not who he had imagined her to be and commends her for what she has done for her father. The money is delivered by the cops. When Sattu arrives, he severs all ties with the family. Catch the show to know what happens further.