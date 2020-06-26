'Kadakh' Movie Receiving Much Love From Fans As They Call It 'splendid' & 'a Must Watch'

Kadakh is a perfect amalgamation of dark comedy and drama which shows a married couple’s attempt to hide the dead body of a man who killed himself at their house. Ever since the film's trailer released, the fans of the actors were intrigued to watch the movie. The film released on June 19th, and it has been receiving a positive response from fans and critics alike. Netizens have flooded Twitter with the movie's review and their opinion on the film. Read on to know how did the fans react to the film.

Plot

The film starts with a man named Raaghav (portrayed by Chandrachoor Rai) confronting his wife’s lover, Sunil (Ranveer Shorey). After a heated argument between the two, Raaghav pulls out a gun and kills himself. Sunil’s first instinct is to hide the corpse as he has guests coming over for Diwali party.

As more and more guests keep coming in, the chances of someone finding a dead body keep increasing. Moreover, Sunil starts to see the ghost of the dead man. As the plot unfolds, it is shown that all the other characters have come in with their own issues.

By the end of the film, several friendships and relationships have been destroyed. However, the film does not address real-world problems. Issues like police investigations are kept at bay and there’s no address about Raaghav’s family.

Fans' reactions

Numerous fans have appreciated the performances of the actors, especially that of Ranveer Shorey and Cyrus. Several other fans praised Rajat Kapoor's direction. Fans said that he has done a decent job and has managed to hold the viewers' interest from the opening scene. Moreover, the film has been shot in the small space of a house, yet Rajat has managed to show enough movement and create a better sense of space. Many critics liked the cinematography and the screenplay of the film.

#Kadakh , it's an amazing movie. Dark comedy. Every scene & dynamics so close to reality. Effortless acting. Brilliant starcast. Watch this movie if you want to enjoy a great show by real talented actors. @RanvirShorey @mrrajatkapoor @tarasharmasaluj @SethShruti & others... — Swats Khanna (@SwatsKhanna) June 19, 2020

Watched #Kadakh , Amazing experience @RanvirShorey Your work is splendid as always. A good story and every single minute is worth watch. If you like dark comedy and thrill then go for it. — Ashwin Satyadev Tiwary (@ashwinsatyadev) June 23, 2020

Kadakh is a great black comedy.Great perfomance by the entire cast.Reminded me of mithya.Everyone should watch it, available on sony liv.@RanvirShorey @SonyLIV — Nishan Ghosh (@NishanGhosh4) June 23, 2020

A low budget, short duration dark comedy with an amazing starcast is a must watch! Each and every character tells you a story, the chaos and the connection of everything in just 90 mins is stunning. @RanvirShorey #Kadakh — Archit Kushwaha (@kushwaha_archit) June 19, 2020

Details about Kadakh movie

The movie stars Ranveer Shorey, Chandrachoor Rai, Mansi Multani, Rajat Kapoor, Cyrus Sahukar and Kalki Koechlin. The movie has been written and directed by Rajat Kapoor and produced by Dinesh Kasana. The film is available to stream on SonyLiv. Ranveer Shorey has played the lead role, however, the supporting cast has also done a phenomenal job throughout the film.

Image Credits: YouTube screengrab from the trailer of the film

