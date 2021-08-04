Kajal Aggarwal Opens Up On OTT Replacing Other Mediums; Awaits Reopening Of Cinemas

Kajal Aggarwal, one of the prolific actors in the entertainment industry recently talked about how the film and the TV industry has been affected due the pandemic. According to the reports by Hindustan Times, the actor spoke about how the OTT space replaced other mediums and added how she hoped that it was not a permanent change.

Kajal Aggarwal waiting for cinemas to reopen soon

Kajal Aggarwal recently talked about how the film and television industry had taken a hit because of the pandemic and added how the OTT replaced TV and the big screen experience as people started watching content from the comfort of their homes. As the actor made her digital debut from Venkat Prabhu’s Live telecast, she stated how it was exciting that they could experiment with roles that were not usual in mainstream cinema. While sharing her wish to work further on the digital platforms, she revealed how she was already in talks with makers of other shows.

As the actor has eagerly been waiting for the cinemas to reopen, she stated how the cinematic experience cannot be replaced permanently in the long run and added how it will always excite the audience. Adding to it, she also stated how it will soon regain normalcy as soon as people combat the COVID-19 crisis and the majority of the people get vaccinated.

Currently, Kajal Aggarwal has a lot on her plate as she has been busy shooting for a couple of her projects simultaneously. While sharing her experience working on one of her upcoming Telugu movies, Acharya, she stated how working with Chiranjeevi sir was fabulous and revealed that this was the second time they were together for a movie. Further, she revealed that she worked with the legendary actor in Khaidi No 1. She later shared details about her character from the film and revealed that she will be essaying the role of a feisty girl from a small town. She even revealed how they followed all the COVID-19 protocols, created a bubble around the crew, which was the only way to get around it and to finish as much as they could. While signing off, she mentioned how they had a little bit left but they hope to finish it soon.

IMAGE: KAJAL AGGARWAL INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.