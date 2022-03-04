Kal Penn Joins 'The Santa Claus' Series Alongside Elizabeth Mitchell And Tim Allen

It was previously announced that Disney+ is developing a new limited series based on the popular The Santa Clause movie franchise with Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell reprising their role as Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause. It has now been reported that actor Kal Penn has joined the last of the limited series with Allen and Mitchell. The Harlod & Kumar star will be playing the role of a game inventor and single father in the series.

As per a report by Deadline, Kal Penn has been roped in for a lead opposite Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell in The Santa Clause limited series for Disney+. Allen and Mitchell reprise their role as Scott Calvin and Carol Newman from the Walt Disney Pictures popular holiday franchise. In the series, Penn will be playing the role of Simon Choksi, "an ambitious game inventor and product developer and devoted single father. Simon can talk the tech-mogul talk but can’t walk the walk, and his dreams of being the next Bezos falls drastically short. But all that changes after a visit to the North Pole."

The Santa Clause limited series plot

In the upcoming sequel of the Santa Clause franchise, Scott is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizes that he can’t be Santa forever. He’s suddenly starting to lose his Santa magic, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the North Pole. With the entire North Pole, elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out on a journey to find his replacement whilst also preparing his family to adjust to a life outside the north pole.

The production of the series is set to begin production in March 2022 and so far no release date has been confirmed yet. Jack Burditt will serve as showrunner and executive producer while Jason Winer will be directing and the show will stream exclusively on Disney+. Tim Allen will also be executively producing the show along with Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina.

