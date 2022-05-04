Kaley Cuoco Confirms Relationship With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey, Shares Adorable Pics

The popular Big Bang Theory alum Kaley Cuoco took to her social media account on Wednesday and confirmed she was dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. The actor shared a series of pictures, that also featured her new beau planting a kiss on her cheek. This comes after Cuoco's divorce from Karl Cook, to whom she was married for three years.

BBT star Kaley Cuoco makes her relationship with Tom Pelphrey official

Kaley Cuoco shared some adorable pictures featuring her and Tom Pelphrey in a beautiful location with trees and a swimming pool. She also shared polaroids of the duo clicking a selfies and included one of Tom kissing her cheek as she smiled from ear to ear. She captioned the collection of images, "Life lately. ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’"

Have a look at the post here:

Tom Pelphrey also took to social media to make his relationship with his girlfriend Instagram official as he shared some polaroids from the duo's time together. He captioned the post with a beautiful quote as he wrote, 'Nothing can save you'. However, he went on to write about how eventually, someone will come into your life and believe you are 'worth saving'. The Ozark star wrote,

"“But nothing can save you. Not your friends, not the best Fred Astaire musical you’ve ever seen- the grace of it, not your mother’s beauty, not a line from a letter you find at the bottom of a drawer, not a magazine or the next day. Nothing can save you. And you stand in the moonlight and a sweetness comes off the top of the trees, and the fence around the yard seals you off from the dark and you can’t breathe. It is all so familiar and possible. It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it. And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.” - from Noah’s wall- 1/31/04."

Kaley Cuoco's divorce

Kaley Cuoco was earlier married to Karl Cook and the duo parted ways after three years of tying the knot. They shared a joint statement about the news with People, and mentioned they were going in 'opposite directions', although they had 'deep love and respect' for each other. It read,

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Image: Instagram/@kaleycuoco