Kaley Cuoco Says She’s "ready" To Be A Part Of 'The Big Bang Theory' Reunion

Actor Kaley Cuoco gained immense popularity after playing the role of Penny in the popular sitcom show The Big Bang Theory is ready for a reunion of the show. In a recent interview, Kaley said that she wouldn’t rule out the possibility of a potential revival. The Big Bang Theory wrapped up its production in the year 2019.

Kaley Cuoco in a recent interview with E! News said that she is ready for a reunion show of The Big Bang Theory. She added that she can’t wait for the reunion show of F.R.I.E.N.D.S and is definitely open to doing a Big Bang Theory reunion as well. However, she still thinks that it is a bit early to get the cast back together as everyone is in the middle of finding their feet away from the show. More to the point, she said that it feels as if they wrapped the show yesterday and everyone is trying out their new paths so she is excited to see how everyone flourishes.

In the same interview, Kaley also talked about her relationship with the co-star Johnny Galecki. She said that she and Johnny are very close to each other and talk multiple times a week. She even added that Johnny just sent her a photo of his baby before the interview began. Johnny Galecki welcomed his first child with Alaina Meyer in the year 2019. The pair split in the year 2020. Kaley Cuoco married Karl Cook in the year 2018.

The Big Bang Theory is a comedy show about two socially awkward brilliant physicists Leonard and Sheldon who get to know how little they know about the world when a new woman enters their life as a neighbour. The show started on May 1, 2006, and ended at its 12th season on May 16, 2019. The show has a total of 280 episodes and each episode has a runtime of twenty minutes each. The show is created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. Actors like Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, and Kunal Nayyar are a part of the cast of the show.

