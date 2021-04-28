Kaley Cuoco Struggled With Love Scenes During 'The Flight Attendant', Reveals Her Co-star

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco was last seen as the lead in the comedy-drama thriller series titled The Flight Attendant, which she executive produced as well. Kaley Cuoco on The Flight Attendant portrays the titular character of Cassie Bowden, an American flight attendant, a reckless alcoholic who drinks during flights and spends her time off with strangers. Recently, Kaley's co-star on The Flight Attendant, Michiel Huisman revealed that Cuoco struggled with performing love scenes in the series and also stated the reason behind it.

In an interview with ITV's This Morning, Kaley Cuoco's co-actor Michiel Huisman on The Flight Attendant revealed that it was hard for her to perform love scenes. He stated that for some reason Kaley had never done a love scene before because that never happened on The Big Bang Theory. Michiel Huisman added that when they were filming for a love scene and making out on the bed, he realized that Cuoco was just hovering on top of him and not really sitting on his legs.

Huisman further said that after three takes, Kaley sort of started shaking a little bit and he asked her to sit down. He mentioned that she was so uncomfortable and had no idea how to do this thing. He concluded by stating that Kaley was trying not to touch him. Kaley Cuoco on The Big Bang Theory portrayed the character of Penny for 12 long seasons and never really had to shoot an intense love scene, which is why she got uncomfortable with it in her latest series.

The Flight Attendant is an American comedy-drama streaming television series based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. It stars Cuoco in the titular role, wherein she portrays an American flight attendant Cassie Bowden, a reckless alcoholic, who drinks during flights and spends her time off with strangers, including her passengers. When she wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok with a hangover from the night before, she discovers the dead body of a man who was on her last flight lying next to her, his throat slashed. Afraid to call the police, she cleans up the crime scene, then joins the other airline crew travelling to the airport. In New York City, she is met by FBI agents who question her about the layover in Bangkok.

