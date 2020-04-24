Kanan Gill Talks About Future Of Stand-up After COVID; Says 'live Art Forms Will Suffer'

Kanan Gill has been a trending topic since his comedy special, Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill has been live on the internet streaming platform, Netflix. He recently spoke to a news publishing house about the current stand-up comedy scene and what is going to happen after the pandemic. The comedian said that all live art forms are going to suffer, judging by the way it looks currently.

He said the current comedians are trying a few new formats online, streaming and live online shows. He also mentioned that all those are working, but it’s too early to say what will work. Kanan clarified that there is financial uncertainty amongst both the artists and the audiences which has also been a barrier for stand-up comedy in current times. Read more about Kanan Gill's point of view.

Kanan Gill on stand-up comedy

Kanan Gill also opened up about his relationship with the digital space. He said that the platforms give him a vast and new viewership. He said if one creates or performs something interesting, however silly or absurd, there is always an audience for it. The comedian also spoke about new platforms like Instagram and Tiktok and how the viewership has been changing over the years. He said that each platform offers a cool way to use it. He too tries to find an exciting way so that can use the platform himself.

Kanan Gill's Bollywood project, Noor

Other than his stand-up comedy, Kanan Gill has also managed to gain popularity by playing a prominent role of Bollywood film, Noor. The movie was directed by Sunhil Sippy and starred familiar faces like Sonakshi Sinha, Purab Kohli, Shibani Dandekar and Sunny Leone in prominent roles. The film was not a huge success but it managed to get mixed reviews from the audience.

