Kandi Burruss And Porsha Williams Speak On Their 'rekindled Friendship' On 'RHOA' Reunion

The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams seem to be at peace after years of ups and downs in their fractured friendship. The duo talked about the same, during part two of The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion, which premiered on Sunday. Interestingly, the castmates opened up about where their relationship stood.

Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams on their friendship

In the reunion episode, after a montage of RHOA footage featuring their journey over the seasons played, the ladies confirmed that they were still following each other on social media before host Andy Cohen asked Kandi what finally allowed her to "bury the hatchet with Porsha". Kandi was heard saying that this year seemed to be headed in a much better direction. She added that they were having a lot more fun together around each other. And then when they were at Cynthia's event and Kandi was showing support to DonJuan as well, she looked at it as a "really different situation".

Meanwhile, adding more to the same, Porsha said she thinks when they shook hands, they meant it. Porsha then explained that even when Kandi and she have issues outside of the group, they talk about it over text and deal with it. And they deal with it and they leave it there. The answers came after Andy questioned Kenya Moore about what her opinion was on their "rekindled friendship", seeming to advise Kandi to be cautious with Porsha. Explaining the same, Kenya asserted that Kandi is a great person with a heart of gold and she thinks that the latter is just still in the process.

On the other hand, though Kandi and Porsha were on good terms during Sunday's show, the former told PEOPLE on April 22, after the reunion concluded filming, that she wasn't sure where her relationship was with Porsha. Kandi further added that the whole dungeon conversation at the reunion was a little weird and awkward, but it seemed cool. However, concluding the same, Kandi revealed that at the end of the day, she doesn't "really have a problem" with Porsha.