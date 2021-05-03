Kandi Burruss' Net Worth Is More Than Wanya Morris Amid 'Good Guy' Song Controversy?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss recently made headlines after she shared her experience of working with the Boyz II Men band back in the day and revealed feeling "disrespected" by them. Ahead of RHOA, Kandi was a popular member of the girl band Xscape and had written several big hits for not only the band but also for other artists such as Destiny's Child and TLC. Soon after 44-year-old shared her experience of working with B2M, the R&B band's singer Wanya Morris also took to his Instagram live to share his reaction to the former's accusations. Amid the Good Guy songwriting credits controversy between Kandi and Wanyam, read on to know about Kandi Burruss' net worth and find out who has a higher net worth among the two.

Is Kandi Burruss' net worth more or less than that of Wanya Morris' net worth?

Kandi Burruss' income not only comes from her appearance on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta since its second season but also from her noteworthy work as a singer and a songwriter. Burruss rose to fame in 1992 as a member of the female American band, Xscape. In 2000, she won her first-ever Grammy Award in the category of "Best R&B Song" for her writing contributions on TLC's chartbuster song, No Scrubs. Over the years, she had penned songs for multiple artists including Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, Usher and Pink to name a few.

Kandi Burruss and Wanya Morris' controversy

Recently, Kandi made headlines after she spoke about being disrespected by the boy band Boyz II Men during the production process of their song, Good Guy. In an Instagram Live with her daughter Riley Burruss, the RHOA star said, "I hate to do it, I hate to do it. Ain’t no love lost, I mean this is 100 years later so it doesn’t even matter. But yeah, I had a bad experience in the studio with Boyz II Men." She added, "We fell out after that. It was an issue. I don’t think I’ve ever been disrespected like that before in a studio in my life. It was crazy, really. But at the end of the day that was a long time ago. Clearly, you know, we’ve moved past that or whatever."

Soon after her IG live surfaced on social media, B2M's Wanya Morris took to his Instagram live to address the controversy and explained the situation. He said that she and the group had clashed over the songwriting credits of Good Guy and revealed that she "started taking our splits". However, Kandi has not reacted to the same yet.

Kandi Burruss net worth vs Wanya Morris net worth

Following the Good Guy clash, Kandi and Wanya have never worked together again. Nonetheless, Wanya remains to be a part of Boyz II Men. According to Celebritynetworth.com, while Kandi Burruss' net worth is estimated to be around $30 million, B2M member Wanya Morris' net worth is estimated to be double the fortune of Kandi at around a whopping $60 million.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Promo Image Source: Kandi Burruss and Wanya Morris Instagram